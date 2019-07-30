Brace yourself, Texas: This is what top university, college leaders are getting paid

HOUSTON - Recent data shows some of the highest-paid executives at universities around the country are making well into the millions after bonuses and other pay are added to their base pay.

The Chronicle of Higher Education gathered data on more than 1,400 chief executives from more than 600 private colleges between the years 2008 and 2016 and close to 250 public universities and systems between 2010 and 2018.

Below are the top 10 highest paid leaders at universities in the United States and in Texas.

Top 10 highest-paid public university/college executives in the United States

William H. McRaven - University of Texas: $2,578,609 Michael K. Young - Texas A&M University: $1,893,740 Eric J. Barron - Pennsylvania State University: $1,834,364 Eli Capilouto - University of Kentucky: $1,534,806 Renu Khator - University of Houston: $1,399,581 John Sharp - Texas A&M University (system): $1,358,440 Robert L. Duncan - Texas Tech University (system): $1,351,282 G.P. (Bud) Peterson - Georgia Institute of Technology: $1,240,232 Michael V. Drake - Ohio State University: $1,206,751 Michael M. Crow - Arizona State University: $1,148,457

Top 10 highest-paid university/college executives in Texas

*Kenneth W. Starr - Baylor University (private): $4,946,996 Victor J. Boschini Jr. - Texas Christian University (private): $2,864,303 William H. McRaven - University of Texas system: $2,578,740 Michael K. Young - Texas A&M University at College Station: $1,893,740 Renu Khator - University of Houston: $1,399,581 John Sharp - Texas A&M University system office: $1,358,440 Robert L. Duncan - Texas Tech University system: $1,351,282 Louise J. Agnese Jr. - University of the Incarnate Word (private): $1,074,423 Tedd L. Mitchell - Texas Tech University system: $982,692 Brian McCall - Texas State University system: $969,410

*Note: Starr did not serve as executive for a full year.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.