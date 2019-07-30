Brace yourself, Texas: This is what top university, college leaders are getting paid

HOUSTON - Recent data shows some of the highest-paid executives at universities around the country are making well into the millions after bonuses and other pay are added to their base pay.
The Chronicle of Higher Education gathered data on more than 1,400 chief executives from more than 600 private colleges between the years 2008 and 2016 and close to 250 public universities and systems between 2010 and 2018.
Below are the top 10 highest paid leaders at universities in the United States and in Texas.
Top 10 highest-paid public university/college executives in the United States
- William H. McRaven - University of Texas: $2,578,609
- Michael K. Young - Texas A&M University: $1,893,740
- Eric J. Barron - Pennsylvania State University: $1,834,364
- Eli Capilouto - University of Kentucky: $1,534,806
- Renu Khator - University of Houston: $1,399,581
- John Sharp - Texas A&M University (system): $1,358,440
- Robert L. Duncan - Texas Tech University (system): $1,351,282
- G.P. (Bud) Peterson - Georgia Institute of Technology: $1,240,232
- Michael V. Drake - Ohio State University: $1,206,751
- Michael M. Crow - Arizona State University: $1,148,457
Top 10 highest-paid university/college executives in Texas
- *Kenneth W. Starr - Baylor University (private): $4,946,996
- Victor J. Boschini Jr. - Texas Christian University (private): $2,864,303
- William H. McRaven - University of Texas system: $2,578,740
- Michael K. Young - Texas A&M University at College Station: $1,893,740
- Renu Khator - University of Houston: $1,399,581
- John Sharp - Texas A&M University system office: $1,358,440
- Robert L. Duncan - Texas Tech University system: $1,351,282
- Louise J. Agnese Jr. - University of the Incarnate Word (private): $1,074,423
- Tedd L. Mitchell - Texas Tech University system: $982,692
- Brian McCall - Texas State University system: $969,410
*Note: Starr did not serve as executive for a full year.
