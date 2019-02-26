Bill proposing $5,000 raise for Texas teachers headed to full Senate

HOUSTON - A bill proposing a $5,000 pay raise for all full-time classroom teachers is headed to the full Senate after the finance committee unanimously approved it Monday.

The bill was co-authored by 20 bipartisan legislators and is a top priority for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

According to the president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, Zeph Capo, the bill has sparked enthusiasm but also some disappointment.

Capo said the raise for Texas teachers if long overdue.

“(Teachers) are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Capo said. “(The raise) may mean a few of our teachers don’t have to drive Uber or Lyft on the weekends. Teachers are leaving the profession, so you have kids that may get taught by someone who doesn’t even have a degree.”

Capo said he is satisfied with the progress the bill is making in Austin but is upset the raise only is for full-time teachers.

The bill excludes other school staff members like librarians, counselors and many more.

“It certainly leaves out all of our support staff,” Capo said, “Our bus drivers that get our kids safely to school every day, our teacher assistants who are often doing the lifting and feeding of kids who cannot do that for themselves.”

However, Capo said the bill is a step in the right direction and needs to pass.

“Getting people's hopes up that they are actually going to do the right thing and not passing it at the end could lead us to a revolt of our school employees,” Capo said.

The $5,000 raise would cost $3.7 billion. The bill has passed one hurdle, but it still has several more to go before it can be signed into law.

