Beyonce, Google to award $25K scholarships to Texas Southern University, other HBCUs

HOUSTON - Superstar and Houston's own Beyonce has found another way to give back to her hometown.

She announced on her website Monday through her BeyGOOD initiative, that she partnered with Google.org to award four new scholarships to historically black colleges and universities.

Texas Southern University is one of the schools to receive a $25,000 scholarship to help a student.

"Texas Southern University is proud to receive support form Beyonce Knowles-Carter to bolster HBCU students through this initiative," said TSU president Austin A. Lane. "This scholarship will serve as a major academics change agent for young scholars that will impact them and their families for generations to come."

Fisk University in Nashville, which is her father's alma mater, Morehouse College in Atlanta and Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana are also on the list. One student from each school will receive $25,000 as part of Beyonce's Homecoming Scholars Award program.

Each school will choose its winner.

Goolge.org, the charitable arm of the tech giant Google, joined Beyonce after she announced last week four scholarships would be awarded to Xavier University of Louisiana, Wilberforce, Tuskegee, and Bethune-Cookman. Google.org is matching Beyonce's initial $100,000 donation.

Many historically black colleges and universities were established in the 1920s and 1930s to provide higher education to African-Americans during segregation.

This is the second year the singer has given scholarships to HBCUs.

