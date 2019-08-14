Willowbridge High School celebrates milestone on exciting first day of school

HOUSTON - It was an exciting first day of school for students at Fort Bend ISD, especially at Willowridge High School, which is celebrating a major milestone.

"I'm ready for senior year to be kind of just fun and at the same time a learning process for my last year out before I go into the big world,” said senior Sofia Molina.

Students, teachers and administrators, like Principal Terence Hayden, were ready for the new year.

It’s extra special as the school is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

"There's a lot of history at this campus," said Hayden. "Our kids need to know what this history is because once an Eagle, always an Eagle (and) that's a lot to live up to. We want the kids to understand that."

Former graduates cheered students walking through the front doors Wednesday and want to teach kids of the school’s history.

"Willowridge has a very rich culture, from academics to athletics," said Deirdre Holloway. "We just want to encourage them to continue with the success and know that we believe in them and that we're here to support them."

The school will celebrate its 40th anniversary all year long and encourages alumni to come back, volunteer and talk to the students.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.