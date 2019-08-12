Humble ISD among several districts welcoming students back to school

KINGWOOD, Texas - Students of the Humble Independent School District headed back to school Monday morning.

Kingwood High School is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and Michael Nasra, the school’s principal, said there are 220 faculty and staff members working to help students have a great year.

“This year, we’re considering ourselves designers of learning experiences versus creators of lesson plans,” Nasra said.

The school’s graphic design program even created special patches that students can put on their clothes to celebrate the school’s anniversary.

Striking a new note

Lakeland Elementary School is launching a pilot music program this year, allows students to get a feel for all kinds of instruments.

“We’ve been looking for something like this,” said Marian Thomas, mother of Jenesis, who attends Lakeland Elementary. “This will be great.”

Students are exposed to music as early as kindergarten. By fourth- or fifth-grade, they’ll choose an instrument they love and be ready for middle and high school band programs.

“We want to start developing those skills now,” said Jenni Olges, the performing arts coordinator at Humble ISD.

Thinking outside the box

Joe Paneitz is a teacher at Humble ISD’s Career Technology Education Center who teaches students about drones and robotics.

“This is real-world stuff we’re doing,” Paneitz said. “The teaching style is very hands-on.”

Last year, his students created a device that helped a retired Humble ISD teacher who is battling ALS.

Paneitz has been awarded Region 4 Teacher of the Year. The program consists of 48 public school districts and 37 open-enrollment charter schools.

“It makes me very excited,” Paneitz said.

