How to create a fun, comfortable homework station for your kids

HOUSTON - One of the most important things during back-to-school time is getting back into a routine as seamlessly as possible. One way to guarantee your child will hit the ground running is to create a homework station.

You don't have to spend a ton of money on this. We're talking about adding bins and boxes that are $1 each. Calendars and drawers that cost less than $5. You can create a do-it-yourself homework station for cheap.

One area mom showed us how she did it.

"I don't think you have to spend a lot of money," said Lauren Springman. "Half (of) the stuff I have I get from Dollar Tree and Five Below."

From pails for pencils and markers at just $1 each, to drawers for books and papers to twine to hang up colorful creations and reminders -- all of it will cost you very little money.

Springman said the station helps keep her girls, who are in kindergarten and second grade, on track.

"Zulilly actually sometimes has some really good deals on things like this, and Amazon," Springman said. "I just try to find the best sales and the best coupons, and I go and use that. Dollar Tree, Five Below, Hobby Lobby -- you can get really good deals. Go down the clearance aisle. I'm a huge saver."

Springman's girls seemed to enjoy it, too.

"It helps me find stuff more than it does right now," second-grader Maddie said. "It's more organized."

Some other tips:

Show your child how to manage deadlines by adding a calendar with pictures above the desk or use a desk calendar.

Hang a hook for your child's backpack so their homework is always nearby.

Make it comfortable by adding a cushion or pillow on the chair for extra support.

