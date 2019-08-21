HISD back-to-school phone bank being held Wednesday

HOUSTON - Students of the Houston Independent School District head back to class Monday, and we know a lot of parents still have questions about getting ready for the new school year.

Bilingual volunteers from across the school district are answering calls right now about transportation, lunch programs, vaccines, uniforms and more. Starting at 4 p.m., HISD parents can call to get their questions answered.

Phone lines will be open until 7 p.m.

Phone numbers will be added to this page when the lines open.

You can also find links to information online below.

