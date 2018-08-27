Cy-Fair students start school year with new clear backpacks policy in place

CYPRESS, Texas - As Cy-Fair ISD students returned to school Monday, they were required to use clear backpacks in an effort to help keep children safe.

Superintendent Mark Henry said the district put the new policy in place after the Santa Fe High School shooting.

“The purpose of the clear backpack is so that any adult, any other student can just take a quick glance and make sure that there’s not any type of contraband,” Henry said.

Henry said that if students bring weapons or drugs to school, those items will likely be in their backpacks.

Some parents have expressed their concern, calling it an invasion of privacy.

“Any student can bring two 6x9 bags in their backpack where if they have any private items that they need to hide or secure, they’ll be able to do that in those bags,” Henry said.

Some parents said they agree with any steps to keep their children safe.

“You don’t have to worry about students bringing weapons or anything like that," said parent Jessica Simon.

Henry said it’s a small part of Cy-Fair ISD's overall security plan.

