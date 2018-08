Back 2 School: Start dates, helpful links

HOUSTON - Here are some helpful links from area school districts for Back 2 School.

List of districts below:

HOUSTON ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

The district has created a back to school website as a resource for parents and students. You can access the site by clicking here.

KLEIN ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit kleinisd.net.

SPRING ISD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 15:

For more information, visit www.springisd.org/.

KATY ISD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 15:

For more information, visit www.katyisd.org.

FORT BEND ISD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 15:

For more information, visit www.fortbendisd.com.

CYPRESS FAIRBANKS ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.cfisd.net.

CONROE ISD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 15:

For more information, visit www.conroeisd.net.

PEARLAND ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.pearlandisd.org.

LAMAR CONSOLIDATED ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.lcisd.org.

ALVIN ISD -- starts Thursday, Aug. 16:

For more information, visit www.alvinisd.net.

SPRING BRANCH ISD -- starts Thursday, Aug. 16:

For more information, visit cms.springbranchisd.com/district.

PASADENA ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www1.pasadenaisd.org.

GALENA PARK ISD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 22:

For more information, visit www.galenaparkisd.com.

DEER PARK ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.dpisd.org.

CLEAR CREEK ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.ccisd.net.

LA PORTE ISD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 15:

For more information, visit www.lpisd.org.

GALVESTON ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.gisd.org.

DICKINSON ISD -- starts Tuesday, Aug. 21:

For more information, visit www.dickinsonisd.org.

TEXAS CITY ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.tcisd.org.

HITCHCOCK ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.

SANTA FE ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.sfisd.org.

GOOSE CREEK ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.gccisd.net.

HUMBLE ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit humbleisd.net.

CROSBY ISD -- starts Thursday, Aug. 16:

For more information, visit www.crosbyisd.org.

SHELDON ISD -- starts Tuesday, Aug. 21:

For more information, visit www.sheldonisd.com.

ALDINE ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.aldineisd.org.

NEW CANEY ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.newcaneyisd.org.

CLEVELAND ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.clevelandisd.org.

HUFFMAN ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.huffmanisd.net.

SPLENDORA ISD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 15:

For more information, visit www.splendoraisd.org.

DAYTON ISD -- starts Thursday, Aug. 16:

For more information, visit www.daytonisd.net.

MONTGOMERY ISD -- starts Tuesday, Aug. 21:

For more information, visit www.misd.org.

MAGNOLIA ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.magnoliaisd.org.

WALLER ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.wallerisd.net.

LIBERTY ISD -- starts Thursday, Aug. 16:

For more information, visit www.libertyisd.net.

NAVASOTA ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.navasotaisd.org.

ALIEF ISD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 15:

For more information, visit www.aliefisd.net.

ANAHUAC ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 13:

For more information, visit www.anahuacisd.net.

ANGLETON ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.angletonisd.net.

BARBERS HILL ISD -- starts Thursday, Aug. 16:

For more information, visit www.bhisd.net.

BRAZOS ISD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 15:

For more information, visit www.brazosisd.net.

BRAZOSPORT ISD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 15:

For more information, visit www.brazosportisd.net.

CHANNELVIEW ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.cvisd.org.

COLUMBUS BRAZORIA ISD -- starts Thursday, Aug. 16:

For more information, visit www.cbisd.com.

COLUMBUS ISD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 15:

For more information, visit www.columbusisd.org.

DANBURY ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.danburyisd.org.

FRIENDSWOOD ISD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 15:

For more information, visit myfisd.com.

HEMPSTEAD ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.hempsteadisd.org.

HIGH ISLAND ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.highislandisd.com.

SEALY ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.sealyisd.com.

STAFFORD MSD -- starts Wednesday, Aug. 15:

For more information, visit www.staffordmsd.org.

TOMBALL ISD -- starts Tuesday, Aug. 21:

For more information, visit www.tomballisd.net.

ROYAL ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.royal-isd.net.

TARKINGTON ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.tarkingtonisd.net.

NEEDVILLE ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.needvilleisd.com.

HARDIN ISD -- starts Thursday, Aug. 16:

For more information, visit www.hardinisd.net.

HULL-DAISETTA ISD -- starts Thursday, Aug. 16:

For more information, visit www.hdisd.net.

DEVERS ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 20:

For more information, visit www.deversisd.net.

EAST CHAMBERS ISD -- starts Monday, Aug. 27:

For more information, visit www.eastchambers.net.

