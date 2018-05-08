Supermom Surprise: Diane Camacho

She's a divorced single mother from Angleton, but that's not what defines Diane Camacho.

She raised two children who are both in law enforcement. She worked three jobs, mostly in fast food restaurants, to keep food on the table and a roof over her children's heads.

She eventually found herself working in a factory for a company that builds heart pacemakers.

At age 58, Diane had never gotten her hair done or been pampered in a salon before her KPRC2 supermom surprise.

