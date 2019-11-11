These are Houston’s grocery store hours this Thanksgiving
HOUSTON – If you procrastinated buying your Thanksgiving turkey or are in distress after forgetting one minor ingredient, have no fear. A handful of Houston grocery stores have special hours this Thanksgiving and will have stocked all the last minute supplies you need.
Check out the store hours for your favorite Houston grocery stores here:
99 Ranch Market: 9 a.m. -9:30 p.m.
Aldi: Closed
Belden’s: TBD
Central Market: 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Fiesta: TBD
Food Town: 6 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Foodarama: TBD
HEB: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pharmacy and curbside/home delivery services are not available.
Kroger: Many stores will be open 24 hours and others will be open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Patel Bros: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Phoenicia: TBD
Randalls: 6 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Rice Epicurean: TBD
Seller Bros: TBD
Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Target: Thanksgiving hours are 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Target will reopen for Black Friday at 7 a.m.
Trader Joe’s: Closed
Whole Foods: Whole Foods will be open. Check your specific Whole Foods for special hours.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Click2Houston.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact support+comments@grahamdigital.com.