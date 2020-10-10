HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Click2Houston.com presented dozens of political candidates with a chance to talk directly to voters in “Decision 2020: Straight Talk From The Candidates.”

The commercial-free program which aired in primetime ahead of the start of early voting features 19 races of high interest to the Houston area, including statewide races, U.S. congressional races, Texas House and Senate races, and Harris and Fort Bend County races.

Each participating candidate was asked to answer the question: “Why should voters cast their vote for you?”

KPRC 2 does not endorse any of the candidates.

The offices featured and the candidates invited to speak are all officially on the ballot, according to the Texas Secretary of State, and were chosen by an independent political analyst who verified the races are of high public interest and that the candidates are leading candidates in their respective races. The candidates who accepted the invitation to record at KPRC 2 had their messages air without any interruption.

NOTE: In this program, KPRC 2 gives candidates a unique chance to deliver an uninterrupted, unedited message to voters. Remarks made in this forum are not endorsed nor verified by the television station. KPRC 2 does not endorse any candidate running for public office. If a candidate’s message interests you, KPRC 2 encourages you to learn more by doing additional research so you can make the most informed decisions when you cast your ballot.

US Representative District 2

US Representative District 7

US Representative District 18

US Representative District 22

US Representative District 29

US Senator

Texas Railroad Commissioner

Texas Senate District 11

Texas House District 132

Texas House District 134

Texas House District 135

Texas House District 138

Harris County District Attorney

Harris County Sheriff

Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector

Harris County Clerk

Harris County Commissioner Precinct 3

Fort Bend County Sheriff

Early voting begins on Oct. 13 and runs through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

The League of Women Voters has also compiled a helpful guide for voters. You can view the English-language version here.