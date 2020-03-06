Mayor Sylvester Turner changes his endorsement to Joe Biden

Mayor Sylvester Turner has switched his endorsement from Democrat Mike Bloomberg to Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Turner announced his new endorsement to Biden days after Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race.

“Joe Biden is a proven and trusted leader,” Turner said. “Experience matters and for years Mr. Biden has had a front row seat in our national government, participating in issues both domestic and international. He will be ready to do the job as president from day one.”

He also said Biden is a very caring person and believes he can unify the country.

“I am proud to endorse him for president,” Turner said.