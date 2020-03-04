13 Twitter reactions to Super Tuesday you just have to read
On Tuesday night, people took to Twitter to share their reactions towards the results of Super Tuesday. Twitter of course, was amazing.
Live look at CNN covering Biden results...#SuperTuesdayResults pic.twitter.com/XogUCcHjpz— The Irredeemable Monster (@TheJayBogart) March 4, 2020
Oh...Right..it doesn't end tonight😣— Kenya A'lure (@KenyaAlure) March 4, 2020
Joe and Bernie bout to fight it out #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/bbtgj0tUS3
Y’all could have made history— Elizabeth “Knives Out” Warren 2020🗽🩸🦷 (@tgain83) March 4, 2020
Y’all could have had a real progressive
Y’all could have had someone with humanity
Y’all could have had the best candidate
Y’all threw it away for another old white man. #SuperTuesday #SuperTuesdayResults #WarrenForTheWin #Warren2020
Mike Bloomberg spent 500 million to win American Samoa! I wish I was one of those Bloomberg Millionaires. People got rich in a few Months. #SuperTuesday #MinnesotaPrimary #MassachusettsPrimary #TexasPrimary #SuperTuesdayResults #MSNBC #CNNElection #foxnews pic.twitter.com/c8LU66arNx— C.E.O. (@polomontana) March 4, 2020
Warren should drop out if she can't win her own state🤷🏾♀️ #SuperTuesdayResults— Carol Pierce (@CarolPierce347) March 4, 2020
Biden is winning southern states.— Vox Populi (@imhere4politics) March 4, 2020
Dems NEVER win these in the general election.
We need to get behind the candidate that can WIN critical states like #Michigan, #Pennsylvania, #Wisconsin, and #Ohio and #Indiana. That candidate is NOT Biden. #SuperTuesdayResults #JoeMentum
Man... Joe Biden is a real winner tonight.#JoeMentum#SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/m7sTxB5b0n— Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) March 4, 2020
Still in line.... #SuperTuesday #supertuesday2020 man!!! pic.twitter.com/8K6I0lZtgk— pshay™ (@PCH888) March 4, 2020
Dude.. Biden is a hot mess doing this speech rn.— Greci 🌹🇺🇸 (@greci_f) March 4, 2020
.
Trump is gonna destroy him. 🤦🏻♀️#supertuesday2020 pic.twitter.com/1dZtVqaJj0
Ok @JoeBiden 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #SuperTuesday #SuperTuesdayResults #supertuesday2020 pic.twitter.com/xJwTE6OkPR— WILL of the STATE (@WILLoftheSTATE) March 4, 2020
Amy Klobuchar came all the way through for Biden! I thought she would resist dropping out but I stand corrected. She did so with grace and to unite the party and look at that win! Much respect! #SuperTuesday #supertuesday2020— Vicki Irvin (@vickiirvin) March 4, 2020
I saw a lot of people SCREAMING for support for @BetoORourke and now that he backs @JoeBiden y’all want to say he’s a traitor and not genuine. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/Qmscl25Ie4— Richiii (@rsanches7) March 4, 2020
Summary of #SuperTuesday: pic.twitter.com/QbuhjCruNv— Adam (@AdamJSmithGA) March 4, 2020
