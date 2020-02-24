Sen. Bernie Sanders brings his agenda of fighting for working-class people to Houston

HOUSTON – Hundreds of supporters of Bernie Sanders packed the Fertitta Center at the University of Houston Sunday.

The U.S. Senator is hoping to keep the momentum going ahead of Super Tuesday when 15 states, including Texas, will vote in the presidential primary on March 3. Sanders has already won the Nevada caucus and the New Hampshire primary and the popular vote in Iowa. He is widely considered the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sanders said he is confident about how he will perform on Super Tuesday.

“I think we’re going to do quite well,” he said.

He also reminded the Houston crowd of what is at stake in the 2020 election.

“Together, we will defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of our society,” Sanders said.

Sanders is fresh off of visits to El Paso and San Antonio, where he talked to his supporters about his plan for the country. He also recently opened a field office in Houston and other Texas cities.

“It’s an agenda that speaks for working people: black, white, Latino, Native American, Asian American, (and) tells the billionaire class they cannot continue to have it all,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ campaign has focused on universal health care, voter turnout, immigration reform and prison reform, among some other priorities.

“We’re going to raise that minimum wage to a living wage,” Sanders said. “Healthcare is a human right. We’re going to make public college and universities tuition-free.”