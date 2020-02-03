Monday is the registration deadline in Texas for Super Tuesday voters

HOUSTON – Monday is the last day people in Texas who want to cast a ballot during Super Tuesday can register to vote.

One of the nation’s largest batches of primary voting during the presidential election cycle happens on March 3. Texas will be among more than a dozen states casting ballots on that day, which is known as Super Tuesday.

Texas law requires voters to be registered at least 30 days before the election date. The deadline is the same for voters who want to change their name or address.

Eligibility requirements for voters include being at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and a resident of the county in which the registration application is filed. A full list of requirements can be found at HCtax.net.

Registered voters can check their information and status at the Texas Secretary of State’s website.