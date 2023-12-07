Support run to playoffs with Texans gear this holiday season!

The Houston Texans have had quite a turnaround season, one that has seen them vault themselves into playoff contention!
With that in mind, what better to support the team and make family or friends happy than with an assortment of Houston Texans gear.
Whether it’s jerseys, shirts, hats or other merchandise, there is lots to choose from through Fanatics.
Below are some highlighted items. Don’t be shy about supporting the Texans!
This is a spiffy looking T-shirt!
For chillier days and nights, try this hoodie.
Show your support with this hat!
Check out this Texans chain necklace.
Ladies, how about this Texans tie-dye canvas shoe?
Here are some Texans logo wire earrings.
Add comfort to your life and support the Texans with these socks.
Here’s a Texans brandish leather belt.
Don’t waste time getting your newborn into a life as a Texans fan with this neat outfit!