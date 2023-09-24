Freshening up your fall looks may be just as easy as rocking a little cashmere

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Need an eye-catching accessory to jazz up your outfits this fall? This Lavisha cashmere shawl is a great way to do it and it’s only $22.99 down from $50!

Whether you want to believe it or not, the fall season is here, and that means out with the denim shorts and in with the cozy knits! But if your looks are appearing a little drab, understated accessories can turn boring outfits into full-on fabulous looks, and taking the time to add things like an elegant shawl can do the trick.

Don’t have a whole lot to spend on cute accessories this fall? Then don’t! As it turns out, implementing something as simple and chic as this Lavisha cashmere shawl can do wonders for your autumn looks, and it’ll set you back a mere $22.99 (instead of its regular $50). Available in a decadent wine-red hue, the shawl is a great way to add something unique to your look, whether you’re headed to the office or out to dinner with that special someone.

Sure, you can pick up a flimsy shawl just about anywhere, but this Lavisha model, made of super-soft cashmere wool, is anything but cheap-looking. Its ends boast a soft fringe that provides great movement as you go about your day, and its generous six-foot length allows you to drape it over your shoulders, bundle it around your neck, and more.

In addition to its versatility, its rich, wine-red color can be just as much of a statement piece as it can be an understated accessory to bring a little life to a mundane outfit. A great color for both fall and winter, this cashmere shawl can be worn with all types of outfits through spring — even though you’ll probably try to make the gorgeous accessory work with those looks too!

Whether you could use a great new fall accessory or want to gift the cashmere shawl to a friend, at this low a price, you can easily do both!

The Lavisha cashmere shawl in wine red is just $22.99, 54% off its regular price.

Prices subject to change.