Pre-Prime Day savings! Get 2 but only pay for 1 of these 8-piece Japanese knife sets.

Two is better than one: Buy this eight-piece Seido Japanese knife set and get one free

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Spruce up your kitchen with this exclusive two-for-the-price-of-one deal! Two 8-piece Seido™ Japanese Knife Sets are now only $139.99, no coupon necessary. This Click2Save Deal Days offer only lasts until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

A quality set of knives is one of the most essential yet overlooked items in any kitchen. Stoves, refrigerators, and countertops elicit widespread excitement and command attention, but fine-tuned cutlery deserves its place among the kitchen’s pantheon.

Thanks to Click2Save Deal Days, our version of Prime Days, you can experience the joys of Japanese cutlery, which is regarded as some of the best within culinary circles, for less. During this sales event, you can score not only one, but two 8-piece Seido Japanese Knife Sets for only $139.99 (reg. $858). Act quickly since this exclusive offer only lasts until July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

So, what’s included in each knife set? You’ll get impressive blades to add to your cooking arsenal, including:

An 8-inch chef’s knife for all-around meal prep

An 8-inch slicing knife for evenly and thinly chopping fruits and veggies

An 8-inch bread knife for cutting even the crustiest of loaves

A 7-inch cleaver for butchery and crushing tough veggies like garlic

A 7-inch Santoku knife with a granton edge to prevent food from sticking while chopping

A 5-inch Santoku knife with a hammer-forged finish perfect for prepping fruit and veggies

A 6-inch boning knife to precisely cut away meat and fish from bones and joints

A 3.5-inch paring knife for extra precise knife work

https://player.vimeo.com/video/673690871

With this buy-two-pay-for-one offer, you can keep one set and gift the other. Or keep both for yourself! Each knife set ships with a gift box, making it ideal as a present or easy to stow away your blades securely.

Crafted with 7Cr17 high-carbon steel and boasting comfortable hand grips for superior hand control, it’s no wonder one verified buyer wrote of the Seido Japanese knives: “The knives are super sharp. The handles have a nice feel and balance. Totally recommend these knives if you’re looking for a new knife set.”

Upgrading your kitchen doesn’t have to be a costly endeavor.

During Click2Save Deal Days, you can grab two of the 8-piece Seido™ Japanese Master Chef’s Knife Set with a Gift Box for the price of one, just $139.99 (reg. $858).

Hurry, this exclusive offer ends July 14 at 11:59pm Pacific!

Prices subject to change.