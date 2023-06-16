This electric toothbrush is a budget-friendly path to a sparkling clean mouth

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The Smart Sonic Dental Care Toothbrush can deliver sonic-aided toothbrushing at a startlingly low price, just $29.99.

How many times do you think your standard toothbrush sweeps over the surface of your teeth during a given brushing session? Big brains have done the math — and they concluded the average brusher passes bristles over their choppers about 300 times per minute with a traditional toothbrush.

Of course, once you trade out an old brush for a new sonic-powered toothbrush, that number instantly jumps to a ridiculous 30,000 to 40,000 strokes per minute. That makes a sonic toothbrush about 100 times more efficient at deep gum cleaning, plaque removal, and scrubbing away stains. With a killer model like the Smart Sonic Dental Care Toothbrush, you can see what that intensive teeth-cleaning regimen can do to promote your own oral health.

At a blistering 42,000 vibrations per minute, the Smart Sonic is designed to leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean. Just pick one of the brush’s 5 cleaning modes, push the button, and let ‘er rip. There’s even a built-in timer that pulses every 30 seconds during your brush so you can adjust angles and make sure your entire mouth reaps the cleaning benefits.

With 8 brush heads included, each expected to last 3 or 4 months, you’ll be all set for 2 to 3 years of prime brushing power.

On top of all that cleaning goodness, the Smart Sonic is ready to be a serious road warrior as well, a travel-friendly brush that can slip easily into a bag, purse, or travel case for on-the-go cleaning. And the unit is also completely waterproof, so take it in the shower to handle your morning brushing while you clean the rest of your body.

