Get ready for Astros Opening Day!

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with Fanatics. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

2022 World Series Champions! As all of H-Town celebrates our Houston Astros, we’ve got your best deals on amazing gear all right here!

Partnering with Fanatics, you’ll find the best selection of Houston Astros World Champions wearables, including your favorite players’ jerseys and a great assortment of baseball caps.

Space City Astros replica jersey (via Fanatics)

It’s one of the most popular jerseys available for fans to show their Space City love! Get your Houston Astros Nike 2022 City Connect Replica Jersey for just $139.99.

Houston Astros World Champions gift box (via Fanatics)

Who wouldn’t love a gift box of surprises full of Houston Astros wearables and gear? Get yours here.

New Era Houston Astros World Champions adjustable hat (via Fanatics)

Choose your favorite World Champions hat to celebrate the Astros, both adjustable and fitted options. Wear the New Era locker room Astros hat with pride!

Houston Astros World Champions locker room hate (via Fanatics)

Get a great looking men’s trophy t-shirt decked out for the World Champs.

Houston Astros World Champions t-shirt (via Fanatics)

Another great looking option for the World Champs t-shirt is this Stealing Home edition.

Houston Astros World Champions t-shirt (via Fanatics)

These Raglan 3/4-sleeve limited edition shirts won’t last long - get yours quick!

Houston Astros World Champions shirt (via Fanatics)

This World Champs t-shirt is available in a sharp-looking women’s cut.

Houston Astros World Champions shirt women's cut (via Fanatics)

This New Era fitted hat has the 2022 World Series logo embroidered on the side.

Houston Astros World Champions fitted cap (via Fanatics)

Who wouldn’t wear this special jersey? Take a look at the price on the Jose Altuve Houston Astros Nike 2022 World Series Champions Home Authentic Jersey.

Houston Astros Jose Altuve jersey (via Fanatics)

This Nike pullover hoodie is perfect to show your Astros pride.

Houston Astros World Champions pullover hoodie (via Fanatics)

Not to mention this super cute Astros knit hat to keep your ears warm in style.

Houston Astros World Champions knitted cap (via Fanatics)

Let your flag fly high to celebrate the champs! Get your 3′ x 5′ flag with the World Champions seal.

Houston Astros World Champions flag (via Fanatics)

Check out this cheeky “Run Like You Stole It” Tommy Bahama button-up short sleeve shirt.

Houston Astros Tommy Bahama "Run Like You Stole" It shirt (via Fanatics)

Check out the special deal on this Houston Astros shirt here.

Houston Astros shirt from Fanatics.com (Fanatics)

And this classic, cool Houston Astros Starter Jacket.

Houston Astros jacket (Fanatics)

Astros gear (Fanatics)

We’re featuring this Jose Altuve t-shirt in adult and youth sizes.

Super special Houston Astros memorabilia include this Dooney and Bourke game day purse and this custom crystal baseball. Explore the whole collection of Astros World Champions gear!

Houston Astros Dooney and Bourke purse (Fanatics)