Get MSCHF’s 2 Million Dollar Puzzle for just $20 for National Puzzle Day

What’s more satisfying than completing a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle? Well, what if that puzzle offered a prize of up to $1,000,000? That would be pretty exceptional! If this sounds exciting to you then we have some great news because right now you can get The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle for a tremendous discount for National Puzzle Day.

While there are other ways to take care of your mind and have fun, from hobbies to exercise, The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle offers you a chance to use your brain and make some money in the process. Test your brainpower by completing the 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, taking a photo of the completed puzzle, and seeing if you’ve won up to $1,000,000! The best part? Everybody wins something! Just be aware, the maximum prize is $1,000,000 (not $2,000,000), but two separate puzzles will win that $1,000,000 prize.

We now know that completing jigsaw puzzles have benefits beyond just fun, which is a very exciting prospect. That being said, The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is a hoot, boasting a 4.5 out of 5-star rating amongst customers. One verified purchaser in particular loves it so much that they want to do it again, stating, “I loved how this stood out from your standard puzzles and had quite the incentive! I only got $1 prize from this, but I definitely want to do another!” Another verified customer enjoyed that the challenge of the puzzle brought their family together, stating, “It’s definitely a difficult puzzle, but lots of fun to do! Great motivation to keep working on it. Had the entire family helping out a different times.”

Right now you can get The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle for just $19.99 from 1/29 through 2/5 at 11:59PM Pacific to celebrate National Puzzle Day. That’s marked down from its MSRP of $30 and is better than Amazon pricing! Or if you want to up your odds more, purchase the 10-pack which is marked down 66-percent off its MSRP from $300 to just $99.99! No coupon is necessary to claim this deal.

Prices subject to change.