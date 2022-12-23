Merry up the holiday with this 18-bottle fine wine collection at less than $4 a bottle

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

With the virtual guarantee that you’ll be looking for a last-minute gift idea for someone on your list this year (even if it turns out to be you), it’s time to secure a smart ace in the hole right now in preparation for the unknown.

Savoring a good wine isn’t like popping a tab on your next can of Bud. Enjoying a premium vino to its full extent requires some education. Lesson no. 1: Most wines are seasonal. While every season is wine season, that doesn’t mean every variety fits with the mood and feeling of each season.

While you’re more apt to enjoy a lighter, crisper wine in the summer months, true wine connoisseurs know we often look for heartier, stouter vintages during the fall and winter. So a Splash Wines’ collection of their Top 8 Wines for Fall is finely curated to pair with those cooler, darker seasons.

A family-run business with generations of experience in the wine industry, Splash knows wine. Their years of expertise means their 18-bottle collection chosen to pair with all your fall and winter meals and other events is all hits, no clunkers.

Their seasonal selections feature a mix of reds and whites, even a bottle of champagne, all expertly chosen to satisfy the fully-bodied nature of autumn and winter. All 18 bottles will be home-delivered – at a price way below standard for premier quality wines. And if a certain bottle isn’t a favorite, Splash issues store credit for the amount paid for up to 6 months after purchase for a replacement.

“We just love Splash Wines and the selection is just perfect and perfect for gift giving. I am so happy to have found this wonderful deal!” Splash Wines fan Andrea said among over 21,000 Trustpilot reviews giving Splash a solid 4.6 out of 5-star rating.

Regularly $350, this Splash Wines Top 18 Wines for Fall package is on sale now for just $69.99 (plus $39.95 shipping) until Dec. 30. At less than $4 per bottle, it’s the best price available on the web for such a top-flight assortment (and doesn’t even require a coupon code to take advantage.

