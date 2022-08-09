Save 63% on a safe and reliable way to secure your iPhone will you drive

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

One of the most important rules of driving is to keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel at all times. This is an important rule because not only does it protect the driver, but it also protects the other motorist that you share the road with.

This means keeping your eyes and hands off your mobile device on the road at all times.

If you have to have your iPhone or Android with you in the car, why not consider a hands-free adjustable phone mount like the Vine Plus Rear View Mirror Vehicle Phone Mount?

Ad

This adjustable phone mount will give you hands-free access to your mobile phone and right now it’s on sale for just $17.99.

With adjustable power grippers that expand to fit phones up to 3.75 inches, Phone Vine Plus will support your phone with a steady grip while you navigate to your destination. There are also additional pop-down feet to give your phone a little extra support and it has a 360-degree rotating design that allows you to place your mobile device at your preferred. viewing angle.

The telescoping vine extends from an impressive 10 to 12 inches and the included clamp fits on the back of your rearview mirror and has additional padding for an added non-slip grip. If you’re worried about your phone slipping out of the mount while you’re driving, the Vine Plus is determined to keep that from happening.

If you’re ready to drive safer with your phone by your side, don’t wait to grab this deal!

Ad

Get the Phone Vine Plus Rear View Mirror Vehicle Phone Mount on sale right now for just $17.99. That’s a nice savings of 63% off the regular price of $48.99 but only for a short time.

Prices subject to change