Master the psychology of golf with this informative 30-hour course

Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or a newbie to the course, you’ve undoubtedly experienced the mental pressures that accompany the game. It’s no secret that golf is among the most mentally-taxing sports out there, and there’s even a genre of psychologists out there who cater to golfers.

Thankfully, you don’t have to spend thousands on a golf psychologist to help you mentally master the game of golf. For a limited time, you can purchase The Learn Golf Psychology Course for just $19. That’s a savings of 84% from its MSRP ($119).

Your purchase unlocks access to 30 hours of content on mental fortitude, visualization, and other tips and tools that will help your golf game. Access to this valuable information is available for 60 days after your purchase.

Golf differs from many other sports because, in addition to skill, there’s a psychological component that accompanies playing it. This course — which includes five lectures — addresses the roadblocks and challenges that golfers face. It examines the psychology of the game, and equips golfers with ways to boost their mental fortitude, enhance their visualization skills, and overcome the pressures of the game by harnessing the power of the mind.

Exams are given upon completion of each course, and if your pass rate exceeds 55%, you’re given a certificate of completion. This course is taught through the International Open Academy, which is accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards, and Training Qualifications UK.

Users can access The Learn Golf Psychology Course online (Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox are recommended). Course materials are stored on a server, so you don’t have to worry about downloading any program or special software.

The summer months are peak golf season. Get the most out of your golf game by purchasing the Learn Golf Psychology Course today for just $19 and clearing the mental hurdles that accompany the immensely popular sport.

