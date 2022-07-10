The InstaRobo can vacuum and mop, and its price just dropped during Deal Days

The InstaRobo is a powerful, diligent little robot that gets to work quietly and takes care of itself, for the most part.

The InstaRobo B1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is part vacuum, part mop, and it works on hard floors or carpets.

The InstaRobo is a powerful, diligent little robot that gets to work quietly and takes care of itself, for the most part. It has four cleaning modes: auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and zigzag clean. Switch between them with the remote or leave the InstaRobo to work in just one.

Whether it runs into smeared food or dust, the InstaRobo is ready. It vacuums and mops simultaneously, combining a 1,400Pa suction power with a smart mopping system. It can even pick up pet hair tangles and has a tangle-free suction passage to help that along.

Millions of people have robot vacuums. It’s common enough that a study was even done to understand whether having some basic tasks automated makes you happier. Overall, it does, just as long as your robot doesn’t look too human. The InstaRobo looks like a flying saucer coasting along your floor. Its thin design allows it to slip under couches and chairs seamlessly, and it decidedly does not look human.

The InstaRobo is a mostly-autonomous robot. That means you’ll only need to interact to change the dust container from the charging tower. It charges and runs on its own and can even clean for up to 100 minutes on a single charge. So set it to clean every day, and you’ll be way ahead of the game once allergy season rolls around again.

The InstaRobo can clean for up to 100 minutes on a single charge.

