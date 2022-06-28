Save money and beat the heat this summer with this sleek portable air conditioner + dehumidifier

Even more impressive than its powerful cooling system of 8,000 BTUs is that the Tosot Portable Air Conditioner also works as a fan and dehumidifier so you're essentially getting a 3-in-1 system.

Happy summer! According to the calendar, summer is officially here; but according to the thermometer, summer got a head-start on a lot of us across the country a few weeks ago! Record temperatures across the nation have had many people opening up pools and turning on the A/C earlier than usual, which means many families will also see a rise in their electric bills. Even if you don’t have central air cooling in your home, you’re still using ceiling fans and/or portable fans.

If the early warm summer heat has you working up a sweat and you’re looking for an easier and more economical way to keep your home cool, check out the Tosot Aovia 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner. This portable A/C unit is a bit different than others on the market because its compact size means that it doesn’t take up a lot of room, so it’ll work in small spaces like apartments or small offices.

Even more impressive than its powerful cooling system of 8,000 BTUs is that the Tosot Portable Air Conditioner also works as a fan and dehumidifier so you’re essentially getting a 3-in-1 system. The built-in dehumidifier is capable of removing an impressive 2.1 pints of water per hour!

If you’re worried about falling asleep with a noisy air conditioner running in the distance, don’t be. This portable A/C unit was designed to be quiet and has a noise level of 51dB (in low mode) to keep the noise out of your room and out of your dreams. If you need to change any of the settings, just keep the handy remote control closeby because it will allow you to make adjustments from up to 200 feet away.

Setup is a breeze too — and you don’t have to call in a whole crew to get it started. Just roll the unit into your room, attach the included hose and window adaptor to a double-hung or sliding window, and start cooling!

Stay cool this summer with the Tosot Aovia 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, now on sale for only $309.99.

Prices subject to change.