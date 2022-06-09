Succeed with Excel after finishing this course bundle

Start getting familiar with tables, charts, and formatting before moving into formulas, macros, pivot tables, and so much more with this bundle.

As a professional, Excel is probably the most useful tool at your disposal. Across fields, this is the program that can organize, automate, and help you analyze data that would take you hours to parse on your own. With enough experience, you might even be able to automate a lot of your job and take more time to learn something new. All that starts with Microsoft Excel: From Beginner to Advanced (2022), an eight-hour bundle of 92 lessons on sale for $19.99 (Reg. $175).

When you first open it, Excel is a confusing page full of boxes and ambiguous menu items. It can be daunting for new users, so many only use it when absolutely necessary. However, with a little experience, you can use Excel to manage your budget, perform complex organizational tasks, analyze data, and so much more.

This bundle starts at the beginning. If you’re a total novice with Excel, this is your entry point. And even if you have some experience, it’s worth starting from the beginning. Excel is so dense with features, there may have been something you missed.

All lessons are led by Warrick Klimaytys, a computer technician and experienced instructor who holds a 4.4 out of 5-star instructor rating, with years of experience around computers and the Microsoft Office Suite. To start, you’ll learn all about the basics. Start getting familiar with tables, charts, and formatting before moving into formulas, macros, pivot tables, and so much more. After a little while studying, you’ll be able to use the PMT and IF functions as easily as you’d write a paragraph on a Word doc. If you’re working on a long-term budget or trying to understand a dataset, these two tools can save you so much time.

