Drift off to dreamland in cool comfort with more than $50 off the Mattress Cooler Classic

Waking up in the wee hours suffering from a case of night sweats? Love the feel of warm blankets on your body but can’t stand the heat? Sleeping beside a partner whose body feels like a furnace? Don’t compromise your shut-eye time. Get yourself this chilled Mattress Cooler Classic.

Whatever the cause of your overheating, it does you no favors to just endure it. We all know how important a good night’s sleep is and whether you’re finding yourself in a pool of water during your latest bout of night terrors, stripping off your pajamas just to regulate your body temperature, or fighting with the three duvet covers your other half insists be on the bed, there is a way to deal with the issue that should make everyone happy.

Suitable for any sized mattress, this PVC vinyl mattress cooling pad is the perfect accompaniment for those who can’t stand the heat. Chilled water circulates through the pad to remove trapped body heat, wicking away the sweat and cooling you to the desired sleeping temperature. No need for fans or air conditioning. It even emits a low hum which could be the added bit of white noise that will lull you off to a peaceful slumber.

And don’t forget, summer is not too far. If last year’s heatwave indicates what might await us in 2022, this mattress cooler will be a welcome relief come time to hit the hay. Studies have shown that rising nighttime temperatures in the United States may be preventing adequate sleep.

If all that is not reason enough to purchase this cooling pad, we are now offering this deal for an extra $20 off. During our Spring Refresh sale, you can use code SPRING20 to purchase a Mattress Cooler Classic for only $139.95 (regularly priced at $199). When it arrives at your door, take five or ten minutes to set it up, grab your pillow and favorite sheets, and get ready for a cool trip to dreamland.

