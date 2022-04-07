Save more than $150 off this portable laser projector that fits in your pocket

This ultra-thin projector features the patented ALPD Laser Technology that gives you cinema-like quality so you can enjoy your movies from the solace of your home.

Summer is moving in fast and if you’re looking to have the best backyard cinema on the block, you need to check out this laser projector. This wireless projector is not only the smallest ALDP Laser Projector on the market but it was also successfully funded on Indiegogo and right now you can grab it for $169 off the original price.

If you love watching movies from the comforts of your own home, you’re going to love the Wemax Go. This ultra-thin projector features the patented ALPD Laser Technology that gives you cinema-like quality so you can enjoy your movies from the solace of your lawn chair with crystal clear images that will dazzle your eyes.

Speaking of your eyes, the Wemax Go has smart eye protection. This means that the laser light reflects off of the projector screen rather than your eyes so you don’t have to worry about being blinded by the vibrant colors.

It also has built-in WiFi so you don’t have to worry about a tangled mess in your home or backyard. All you have to do is plug it in via the handy HDMI port, USB, and Type-C port as needed.

Another impressive feature of this mini laser projector is the size. This ALDP laser has basically been shrunk down and it’s less than an inch thick and fits in your pocket. This means you can easily take it with you wherever you go and enjoy amazing quality movies.

Loaded with its very own patented ALPD® Laser Technology, super-bright 300 ANSI Lumens, a Double-Bright Display, and 102% Rec.709 Color Gamut, the Wemax Go is ready to light up your summer.

Normally $599, right now you can save $169 off the Wexmax Go. This brings the cost down to only $429.99 but this deal won’t last long so grab it while it’s hot!

