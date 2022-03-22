Save 72% and get unlimited access to thousands of online fitness classes

If you're looking for a unique and affordable way to get in shape this summer, check out the Moviing Online Yoga and Fitness Class.

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It’s March, which means the official start of summer is only 2 1/2 months away, so if you start right now, you’ll still have time to get your body “summer ready”. There are a ton of ways that you can get in shape including hitting the gym, joining a fitness group, buying home workout equipment, yoga, and even walking.

Everyone has their personal preference, and all of them are good options. However, if you’re looking for a unique and affordable way to get in shape this summer, check out the Moviing Online Yoga and Fitness Class. Moviing is an online fitness and yoga course subscription, and right now, you can score lifetime access for just $149.

Ad

This clever workout program has classes for anyone with over 1,200 workouts to choose from. The programs and courses include yoga, cardio, pilates, barre, strength, meditation, dance cardio, HIIT, and more that are perfect for beginners to advanced students.

You have the option to do live or on-demand instruction with new classes and programs being added weekly and you can track your progress. All of the workouts and courses in the Moviing program can be done with or without exercise equipment so if you don’t have any at home, don’t worry.

One of the coolest things about this online fitness program is that Moviing connects you to other subscribers so you can interact with other Moviing members and instructors. If you want to chat with someone in your yoga class, you can! If you have a question about one of the courses, you can reach out to an instructor or another member.

Ad

The Moviing Online Yoga and Fitness Classes has been a hit so far and has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating in the App Store with one subscriber saying, “I love Moviing! It’s like Netflix for yoga & fitness, except you’re not sitting, you’re moving”.

If you’re ready to join a fun and unique fitness community and get summer-ready, don’t wait to snag this deal.

Get the Moviing Online Yoga & Fitness Classes: Lifetime Subscription on sale for just $149. That’s a savings of 75% off the regular price of $540 but only for a limited time.

Prices subject to change