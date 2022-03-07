Toggle between a carry-on bag and a full suitcase with this 2-in-1 expandable model

The Rollux is fashionable and durable so it will last you trip after trip and can withstand luggage carousels and bumpy flights.

Whether you’re taking a weekend trip to Galveston, going to Cancun for spring break, or taking a big trip to Europe, packing right can make all the difference. With airlines that charge for checked bags, packing light can pay off. Optimize your packing and travel experience with a suitcase that expands from carry-on size to a larger one to check when you need more space. The Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase is the ultimate travel accessory so you can pack light when you need to and hold more when you don’t.

This bag is made with water-resistant fabric and an award-winning, patented design. It has an easy-to-use folding mechanism so you can quickly change the size. Take advantage of the compact size to save closet space when you store it.

The pockets and zippers are designed for you to maximize the space and access your items easily. A built-in charging station has an option to store a removable power bank so you can charge your devices while on the go. Detachable spinner wheels make it so you can push it in front of you or pull it behind you.

The Rollux is fashionable and durable so it will last you trip after trip and can withstand luggage carousels and bumpy flights. Enjoy a 5-year warranty on the wheels, zippers, and handle and a 3-year warranty on the interior and exterior to ensure that your suitcase lasts.

If you like to travel with room in your suitcase for souvenirs, this suitcase is the perfect option. Instead of bringing a second bag, all you need to do is expand it so you can fit all your new goodies on the trip home.

Priced at less than $200, this bag will save you money in the long run. Instead of buying two suitcases in different sizes you can use this one and adjust the size as needed. And when you use the carry-on size, you’ll save on checked bag fees, which can range from $30 to over $100 per flight. Carrying on will also save you the time and hassle of waiting at baggage claim. The Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase is on sale at a 42% discount, bringing the price down to just $199.97.

