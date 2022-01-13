Workout at home and save 20% on this highly rated Pilates machine

The Precision Series Reformer 535 is an impressive pilates machine that will help you burn fat, tone and strengthen muscle, and increase your flexibility.

If one of your goals in 2022 is to hit the gym more often but after a week into the new year you still haven’t stepped foot through those front doors, maybe it’s time for a different approach.

Instead of leaving the comforts of your home to get in shape, what if there was an affordable way for you to tone your body and strengthen your muscles without going to the gym?

If this has your muscles twitching, check out the AeroPilates Precision Series Reformer.

The Precision Series Reformer 535 is an impressive pilates machine that will help you burn fat, tone and strengthen muscle, and increase your flexibility. It normally sells for $679 but right now you can grab it for 20% off which brings the cost down to only $542.99.

To personalize your workout you can take advantage of the 4 levels of spring resistance that the 535 offers. You can use any of the eight combinations of the two light and heavy resistance springs which are both different colors so you can easily tell them apart.

Aluminum rails and ball-bearing rollers provide you with a nice smooth movement and the high-density foam shoulder pads and adjustable headrest will make sure that your upper body is comfortable and supported. When doing traditional pilates, there’s also an adjustable padded foot bar.

For your cardio workout, the patented Cardio Rebounder will help you safely improve cardio health and burn calories with reduced strain on your joints, hips, or spine.

If you’re lacking motivation, don’t worry, this Reformer package also includes free online access to two popular AeroPilates Video Packages, the AeroPilates Primer and the Basic Workout Package to keep you in check.

Given a 4.5/5 star rating Amazon, the AeroPilates Precision Series Reformer is ready to help you achieve your fitness goals in 2022 so don’t wait to grab it on sale for a limited for just $542.99.

