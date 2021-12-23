This astronaut galaxy projector is fun for kids and adults alike

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

While space exploration opens up to a lucky few, it’s still not an option for most people. That doesn’t mean that the rest of us can’t enjoy some of the magic that the universe has to offer – right here on our home planet and even in the comfort of our own homes. The Astro Alan Galaxy Projector is an astronaut-inspired light that recreates the beauty of the cosmos indoors.

Named after astronaut Alan Shepard, Astro Alan is a mini astronaut figure that is fun for kids and adults alike. His head rotates, projecting celestial light patterns onto walls and furniture. Choose between eight options of nebula designs with different scales, colors and speeds to customize your light show. Adjust effects, brightness, modes and timers with a remote control for added convenience.

The Astro Alan projector can add fun and light to any dark night. Use it at kids sleepovers, during parties and as a backdrop for a photoshoot. Relaxing patterns and colors can also help you unwind, and even fall asleep. Calming displays can let your brain chill out after a long day, and it’s great to turn on around bedtime to help kids get excited about bedtime. Brighten up dark winter days with your choice of light from Astro Alan.

With an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,700 reviews, this projector is beloved for being cute and cool. It has the power to add ambiance and fun to any room in the house.

Experience the beauty of the universe’s galaxies with the Astro Alan Galaxy Projector. Enjoy high-definition, multi-colored projections anywhere in your home with this USB-powered device. Usually priced at $89, the Astro Alan Galaxy Projector has been marked down by 32% so you can get it for just $59.99.

