Slash your heating bill in half this winter with this infrared smart heater

If you’re waiting for the winter chill to settle in for the season, you don’t have to wait long. Winter is here and along with it comes snow and bitterly cold temperatures that will stick with us for the next several months. For some, this means that it’s time to crank up the furnace but for others, it means it’s time to start layering up with some winter clothes.

If you’ve been reluctant to turn up the heat in order to save some money on your heating bills, we tracked down a product that will not only help to keep toasty and warm this winter but also save you some money.

The SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater, now on sale for $479.20, is a cost-efficient infrared heater that saves you money and helps the environment. It does this by using patented NanoWave technology that heats up your living space using 30% less energy than standard electric heaters.

It also has zone heating that you can access through remote and it allows you to easily adjust the heat level per room and in turn, you waste less energy. There’s also a smart scheduling feature that allows you to set up a heating schedule on a room-to-room basis.

Featured on Forbes, GadgetFlow, WIRED, GQ, and Uncrate the SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater also has a nifty Smart Home App that allows you to monitor your energy spending in real-time for your entire house or from room to room.

What makes the SOLUS even better is that you don’t have to pay anyone to install it because it comes with a temperature and humidity sensor that is ready to go out of the box. You can use the heater as a free-standing heater or mount it on the wall with the handy wall mount that comes with the unit.

If you’re ready to stay toasty warm this winter without outrageous utility bills, right now you can grab the SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater for just $479.20. That’s 20% off the regular price of $599 but only for a limited time.

Prices subject to change