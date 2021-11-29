These boozy sausages will be the hit of the party and are 10% off right now

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Hosting a shindig and want to serve something not-so-basic to your guests? The Bluetick Bourbon Bratwurst & Hot Dog Combo (4lbs.) will be the talk of the town (or party) and leave your friends begging for more.

We love a sophisticated bratwurst soaked in spices, brown sugar, and bourbon—and Bluetick’s high-quality meat will make your mouth salivate like never before. This combo includes 2 pounds of bratwursts (3.2 oz. each) and 2 pounds of hotdogs (2 oz. each) and is perfect for feeding an army— commonly known as your friends and family. After a night of fun, it’s always the food we remember, so make it count!

These sausages are made from premium pork shoulder and are blended in the highest quality spices and marinated in real bourbon, with no synthetic flavoring. Each batch is slowly smoked with natural hickory hardwood chips, which creates an authentic savory flavor. They are skinless, fine ground, and great for all ages. Pair drinks and other apps with your bourbon-saturated dogs and give your guests the snack spread of their dreams. With 26 servings of premium meat, this unique combo will keep your friends happy and full.

Preparation is simple, as the bratwurst and hot dogs arrive frozen, so all you have to do is thaw and reheat! Throw them on a tray, or keep warm in a crockpot—and be prepared to watch them disappear quickly. Best to have some on standby because these delectable dogs won’t last long. Stop stressing over making that boring casserole again, and make your party-prep easy with these tasty treats. Instead, why not chop up some bourbon-infused bratwurst and hot dogs, poke each slice with a toothpick, set out some spicy mustard, and call it a day! And voilà, gourmet boozy-bites prepared and served in under 10 minutes.

Snag the Bluetick Bourbon Bratwurst & Hot Dog Combo (4lbs.) for just $62.99 (originally $69), a savings of 10%! And with every online purchase, 3% of profits are donated to Best Friends Animal Society.

Prices subject to change.