Get Black Friday savings and safely stop snoring with this anti-snoring sleep aid

With the Snore Circle Smart Electronic Muscle Stimulator placed comfortably under the chin as you sleep, the sensors in the device will work to detect and collect snoring data.

If your loud snoring is coming between you and your partner and you’re looking for something that really helps, check out the Snore Circle Smart Electronic Stimulator. Not only will the Snore Circle improve your quality of sleep, but it will also help your partner get a quiet night’s sleep again too.

The way it works is pretty cool. With the Snore Circle Smart Electronic Muscle Stimulator placed comfortably under the chin as you sleep, the sensors in the device will work to detect and collect snoring data. As it identifies the snoring sound, the device will emit 10-60Hz mixture micro impulses to your chin nerves ranging from weak to strong. This will guide the muscle around the throat to tighten and open up the airway to make you breathe smoothly and quietly. When the snoring stops, you enter into a deep and good sleep.

It’s super easy to use. To start, place the medical-grade electrodes below your chin. Turn the Snore Circle on and attach it to the electrodes. Enjoy a quiet night’s sleep.

When you wake up in the morning simply place the stimulator back and the charging base until you need it again.

Trend Hunter gives the Snore Circle two thumbs up with a review that reads, “Those looking for a snoring solution will find the Snore Circle to be one of the more advanced options out there when it comes to eliminating the night time annoyance.”

Compatible with Android 4.3 or later and iOS 7.0 or later the Snore Circle comes with the anti-snoring sleep aid muscle stimulator, charging cable, charging base, and 10 conductive strips.

If you’re ready to enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep again without snoring, right now you can take advantage of Black Friday savings and get the Snore Circle Smart Electronic Muscle Stimulator for just $59.97 (reg. $119).

