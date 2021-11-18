Learn 8 languages at your own pace with a lifetime subscription to Speakly, now 82% off

Speakly is an app that combines science and computational algorithms to teach you the most statistically-relevant words of your target language.

If you’ve been wanting to learn a new language but sitting in a classroom filled with people you don’t know isn’t your cup of tea, there’s an easier way for you to broaden your communication skills and learn more effectively all from the comforts of your own home.

Meet Speakly, a convenient and easy way for people to learn a new language at their own pace, in their own safe space, and at an affordable price.

Speakly is a revolutionary app that combines science and computational algorithms to teach you the 4,000 most statistically-relevant words of your target language in order of their importance

For a limited time, Speakly is offering a lifetime subscription to new members for only $68.99 (reg. $399).

This one-time purchase includes access to eight languages: English, Estonian, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Spanish and Russian.

From the app, people can learn at a variety of skill levels, from beginner to advanced and they can study whenever and wherever they want. The Speakly app also covers a wide range of useful real-life topics that people encounter on a daily basis like, shopping, directions, socializing, foods and drinks, and so much more.

To get started, all you need is iOS 12 or later, Android 4.4 or later, or any other browser. As an added bonus, updates are included so you’ll never miss out on important topics.

Your progress will be synchronized across your devices so you don’t have to worry about always login in on the same device at the same place.

Given a grand 4.8/5 stars on the Apple Store, the Speakly Lifetime Subscription is a great option for anyone that wants to explore and learn a new language without heading to the classroom.

If you're ready to get started, right now you get a lifetime membership to Speakly for just $68.99. That's a savings of 80% off the regular price of $399.

