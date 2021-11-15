Gather round this transformer table dining set

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Parties and holidays are usually remembered for their good company, good food, and good drinks. The table a Thanksgiving feast or charcuterie board was served on is usually an afterthought compared to what’s on it and who’s around it. While it may not be the most recognized element, the furniture in your home sets the stage for memorable interactions and festivities. Ensure that you’re making the most out of your living space with the Transformer Table Dining Set with Bench & Coffee Table.

This multi-function set is the ultimate centerpiece for any party, gathering, or night in. It was designed to bring people together and to extend to fit perfectly in any home.

It includes a transformer table, bench and coffee table. The table adjusts from 18 inches to 10 feet to seat up to 12 guests. The bench will seat up to six of your guests, extending up to 11 feet and supporting over 1,500 pounds. The coffee table works as a normal coffee table and can be used as an extendable shelving unit.

This set is made of 100% hardwood with a grey Siberian Birch finish. Enjoy its functionality and style. Successfully funded on Kickstarter, it was built to stand the test of time.

Every piece of this set has at least one dual function. The table can serve as a small accent piece or a long banquet space. Both the bench and coffee table can seamlessly store the table’s extension panels. Easily transform and move this set to fit any occasion.

Entertain your guests with this functional, beautiful set. And when you don’t need to seat 12 people, enjoy this set in its compact, collapsed form.

Usually priced at $3,199, it’s been discounted by 21%, bringing the price down to just $2,499.99. Make lasting memories as you gather friends and family around the Transformer Table Dining Set with Bench & Coffee Table.

