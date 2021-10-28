Optimize your workout routine with this $40 fitness watch

This watch is fully equipped with 15 top-notch features to help you find time for fitness in your busy schedule.

Prioritizing your health and fitness isn’t just a New Year’s resolution. It’s a year-round way to be with benefits for every aspect of your life. By keeping track of your exercise, goals and body stats, you can maximize your progress. With a quality smartwatch, you can monitor these metrics and pinpoint places you want to improve.

Skip the high price tag of a name-brand watch and get the Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness and Fitness Watch for just $39.99. It’s sleek, stylish and waterproof so it’ll be there for even your most intense workouts.

This watch is fully equipped with 15 top-notch features to help you find time for fitness in your busy schedule. Track your activity including steps, mileage, calories burned and heart rate. Check on your blood pressure and blood oxygen levels throughout the day. Pair your watch with the HeroBand III app to look at your progress over time and synthesize your stats.

Even when you’re not working out, the features of this watch will add convenience to your day. Of course, it will tell you the time and date, but it will also show you alerts for text messages, Facebook and other apps. You can use it to set timers and alarms, control music and phone calls, read texts and more.

Whether you’re looking to feel better, run faster or be stronger, this watch can be a tool on your fitness and wellness journey. With an average of 4 out of 5 stars from over 200 reviews, the Smart Fit watch is known to simply and reliably track your fitness.

Usually priced at $149, the Smart Fit Multi-Functional Wellness & Fitness Watch by Go Gadgets has been marked down by 73%, bringing the price down to just $39.99. Use this affordable, functional smartwatch to set up a more intentional and successful fitness routine.

Prices subject to change.