This $45 wireless charging station is like no other

Look no further than this on-the-go charger that looks cool, saves space and keeps all your devices powered up.

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Our devices usually make our lives easier, but sometimes they can be a hassle. The cords for your earbuds, smartwatches and phones can be a mess, tangle up in knots and your pets might chew them up. Wireless charging stations are the clear solution, but even these can be bulky or expensive.

The MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand is the ultimate charging option. Look no further than this on-the-go charger that looks cool, saves space and keeps all your devices powered up.

The stand is foldable and portable. It neatly folds into a one-inch wallet-sized stack for maximum storage and portability. To charge, you can snap and fold it into a triangle where you can charge one device on each side. Compatible with all the latest Apple gadgets, it’s Qi-charging compatible, MagSafe and comes with a metal ring to adapt non-MagSafe phone cases or phones with Qi.

Ad

Say goodbye to tangles of wires and too many chargers to pack when you travel. This charger is all you need to keep your Apple Watch, AirPods and phone at 100% battery when you’re at home or traveling. The triangle shape looks great on any desk or bedside table. And, it lets you prop your phone up in landscape mode to stream videos or use FaceTime while you charge.

Wireless chargers are growing in popularity as users look to charge all their devices easily and at once. Featured on Mashable and Endgadget, the MagStack charger is a perfect solution to clutter from charging cords. At a fraction of the price of similar chargers, this mighty device delivers in both form and function.

For a limited time, this charger is on sale at 35% off, bringing the price down to just $44.99. Invest in the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station to streamline your charging system.

Ad

Prices subject to change.