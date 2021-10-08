Get a 2-year subscription to this secure VPN at over 70% off

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Is your internet activity secure? Unfortunately, the vast world of the internet comes with risks for privacy breaches, spying and restrictions. Keep your internet usage safe, private and free with a subscription to a secure VPN service. IPVanish VPN is here for you with a two-year subscription on sale for over 70% off at just $69.99.

What you do online is your business. And since you’re likely dealing with sensitive information like bank accounts and medical records, there’s all the more reason to keep your internet activity private.

IPVanish VPN uses a secure VPN connection to pass your online traffic through an encrypted tunnel, all while keeping your identifying IP address concealed. A strict zero-logs policy means your identity will stay safe and IPVanish will never record your activity with apps or take automatic diagnostics.

Ad

This VPN service gives you the freedom to safely access media and websites from anywhere – without local restrictions. Prevent internet service providers from interfering with your connection and stop any snooping or spying while you use public Wi-Fi. IPVanish has a broad scope with 40,000+ IPs on 1,900+ VPN servers in over locations.

Know that your browsing is secure with 256-bit AES encryption and antivirus protection from malware and advanced online threats. Enjoy high speed and convenience with this user-friendly setup and 24/7 customer support.

When it comes to a VPN service, reliability, security and price are essential. This reliable option has an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store. Write ups in IGN, PCMag, TechRadar and CNET highlight IPVanish’s speed, value and versatile features.

Usually priced at over $250, a two-year subscription to the IPVanish VPN by J2 Security is on sale for $69.99. Let this 70% discount be your ticket to a super safe and secure internet experience.

Ad

Prices subject to change.