Spice up your next party or tailgate with this Splash Wines bundle

The Splash Wines Tailgating Bundle comes with 12 bottles of wine and 3 bottles of margaritas so you’ll be equipped for any social event.

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Fall is in the air. That means it’s time for scented candles, pumpkin-spiced everything, cozy scarves (when it’s cool enough) and tailgate season. Show up to all of the season’s tailgates, parties, book clubs and friend dinners with a timeless beverage. The Splash Wines Tailgating Bundle comes with 12 bottles of wine and 3 bottles of margaritas so you’ll be equipped for any social event.

Instead of browsing grocery or liquor store shelves and picking out random wines based on their label and price, you can get a selection of great wines delivered to your doorstep. In addition to the bottles from some of Splash Wines’ favorite wineries, you can try three bottles of ready-to-drink agave margaritas.

Ad

Try out different wines in this bundle to see what you like best. You can give bottles as gifts or send the whole bundle to a friend who loves wine. These wines are all delicious when served straight in a glass, but you can always liven up a party with some sangria or hot mulled wine.

While beer might be the obvious choice for tailgates, wine can end up being a fan-favorite. It’s sophisticated, gluten-free and great in any setting. Even beer lovers can appreciate a glass of wine or margarita when you hand it to them.

Splash Wines is a family company that specializes in curated wine selections and clubs. With an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot with 21,298 reviews, Splash Wines is trusted to share top-quality beverage selections and customer experiences.

The Splash Wines Tailgating Bundle is on sale at a 74% discount for just $69 plus $34.95 for shipping. That means that each bottle costs you less than $7 total. Take advantage of this special sale to spice up all your seasonal activities from tailgates to Halloween parties to curling up on the couch with a good book and glass of wine.

Ad

Upon purchase, you’ll receive a digital voucher code that must be redeemed on Splash’s website. State and local taxes may be added. Prices subject to change.