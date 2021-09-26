Blast away sore muscles and pain with this mini massage gun

This compact massage gun is one of the smallest and lightest on the market.

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you overdid it at the gym yesterday or you did some heavy lifting while cleaning up the yard over the weekend and your muscles are screaming now, you might be in need of a good percussion massage.

Percussion therapy is a popular form of massage and it’s a game changer for some people.

It speeds up the growth and repair of tissues by providing a concentrated, rapid, short-duration pulses deep into the tissues of the body. If this has your muscles tingling, check out the JAWKU Muscle Blaster Mini, now on sale for only $114.99.

This compact massage gun is one of the smallest and lightest massage guns on the market, yet it has one of the highest stall forces on the market at over 40lbs of pressure. It can help with rapid muscle recovery, break up scar tissue, release knots, relieve pain, and even increase range of motion, flexibility, mobility, blood flow and circulation.

Ad

With 4 silicone massage heads and 3 speed settings, you can target specific body areas you want to relieve.

Each massage head has a purpose; round for large muscle groups like legs, trigger point for deep tissue and knots, granules for small muscle groups like triceps and biceps, and flat for relaxing and muscle shaping.

What’s even better about the JAWKU Muscle Blaster Mini, is it’s compact size.

It’s smaller than an iPhone Max and weighs 1 pound which means it can fit inside the palm of your hand and you can carry it with you in your pocket or purse.

Since this portable massager is cordless, you don’t have to worry about finding an outlet to plug it in and it’s pretty quiet so no one even has to know that you’re using it.

The LED charging light lets you know when you’re running low on battery life and when you’re not using the JAWKU muscle blaster you can keep it safe and sound inside the convenient carrying case.

Ad

If you’re ready to rid farewell to your sore muscles, make sure to grab the JAWKU Muscle Blaster Mini, now 23% off the regular price of $149. That brings the cost down to only $114.99.

Prices subject to change.