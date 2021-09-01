Get silky, full hair with this blow dryer and round brush combo

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Salons and blow dry bars are great for getting ready for a big date, wedding or a job interview. But it’s not feasible money-wise or time-wise to go every day or week. Achieve the same full, soft results at home with just one tool: the Adagio Blowout Brush, valued at $399 but now on sale for only $49.99.

This round brush and hair dryer combo can replace your blow dryer, curling iron, and straightener. Straighten and/or curl your hair as it dries with this quick and effective way to give yourself a blowout at home. Think of all that you can do with the time you’ll save!

Ad

Keep your hair healthy and beautiful in the long term and short term. The Adagio Blowout Brush uses Tourmaline technology that produces negative ions. It’s designed to retain hair moisture, preventing damage while adding a boost. It’s powered by a 1,000W power motor and two speed settings.

Clean out your bathroom storage by replacing old styling tools with this metallic rose-gold blowout brush. Use the 6-foot long, 360-degree swivel cord to easily manage your styling routine.

With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, this device is trusted by customers to conveniently deliver stunning results. Customers reported replacing their curling irons with this device, keeping hair smooth in humidity, and streamlining their morning routine with this blowout brush.

Style your hair however you like it for long-lasting smoothness, even in Houston humidity. You can stick with a reliable, sleek style or get creative with curls and waves. Get dolled up for big events and every other day with this simple haircare product.

Ad

For a limited time, the Adagio Blowout Brush has been marked down by 87%, bringing the price to just $49.99. Save time and money on trips to the blowout bar and keep your hair looking stunning with this blow dryer and brush combo.

Prices subject to change.