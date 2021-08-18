Ease your pain with this vibrating massage ball on sale for $40

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

We all do it. Sometimes we go to the gym and push ourselves harder than we should. Maybe it’s because we’re making up for a missed day, we ate more than we should, or our minds felt the need to go the extra mile but our bodies didn’t.

Whatever it is, sometimes when you overdo it you need to give some extra TLC to your overworked and overstretched muscles. That’s where The LifePro Agility Plus Vibrating Massage Ball can lend a hand.

Available at a 46% discount for just $39.99, this massage ball combines deep tissue compression and powerful vibrations for unparalleled pain relief and recovery.

It features a ridged pattern that intensifies deep muscle stimulation and has strong, soothing vibrations that reach deep into your sore muscles.

Ad

This therapeutic massager is totally wireless and functions on a rechargeable battery. One charge will give you 1.5 hours of soothing relief and the clear LED indicators will let you know how much battery life is left on the device. In addition, the one-touch speed adjustment gives you control over the correct speed and mode.

What makes this vibrating massage ball even better is its size. At just 5 inches in diameter, this massage ball can be used to address trigger points and inflammation in targeted areas, but it also folds up for easy storage and easy transport.

Since this is so compact you can take it with you to the gym, when you travel, or keep it tucked away at home when not in use.

People love the LifePro Agility Plus Vibrating Massage Ball and it has been featured in GQ, OK! Magazine, Forbes, Life&Style, and In Touch.

The LifePro Agility Plus Vibrating Massage normally sells for $74, but right now you can grab it for $39.99. That’s a savings of 46%, but only for a limited time.

Ad

Prices subject to change.