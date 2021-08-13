It’s not too late to learn piano with this online course bundle

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

It’s not too late to develop a new skill or learn a new hobby. Whether you consider yourself to be a musical person or not, if you have the desire to learn and drive to practice, you can learn to play a musical instrument. The opportunity to learn piano is at your fingertips with the Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle.

This five-course, 241-lesson bundle will walk you through the fundamentals of piano. Build skills and confidence with the piano with 27 hours of course content and directives to practice your way to perfection.

Start with the course Pianoforall: The Incredible New Way to Learn Piano & Keyboard to study popular pianists and start learning to read music and play by ear in a variety of genres. With over 160,000 students enrolled, this course is a fresh and effective way to learn the instrument.

Next, a course on practicing and arranging piano will change how you listen to music and help you to start creating your own. Dive into composition and music theory with two courses that cover chords, harmony, scales, keys, and more. The Music Production 101 course will walk you through the basics of composition to build a plan for consistent writing and production.

With an average of over 4 out of 5-star reviews, customers have repeatedly expressed how thorough and interesting these courses are. Instructors Tomas George, Jack Vaughan, and Robin Hall convey complex topics in approachable, straightforward ways.

Whether you play five other musical instruments or none at all, this course bundle has the tools you need to learn piano and start creating your own music with it. For a limited time, the Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle is on sale for $34.95, so each course costs you less than $7. Take the leap and start learning piano today with this in-depth course bundle!

