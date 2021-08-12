Travel further, cheaper and better with this world traveler bundle

This bundle will help you travel further, cheaper, and better.

If you’re tired of being cooped up and want to get back to traveling again, you’re not alone. There are millions of people that are ready to pack their bags and explore the world again! Traveling the globe is fun and exciting but the planning part can be a little overwhelming.

Don’t fret. The World Traveler Bundle, now on sale for an additional 20% off when you use code TRAVEL20 at checkout, is here to help a traveler out! This bundle gives you three great services that’ll help you travel further, cheaper, and better.

You’ll start off with a premium 3-year subscription to Matt’s Flights. If you’re not familiar with the popular Matt’s Flights that have been featured on The New York Times, Thrillist, The Hustle, here’s the low-down. Matt searches for the best flight deals all day long for you. Once he finds really cheap and awesome flight deals (due to airline mistakes or just super discounted sales), he will quickly email them to you. You can expect 3+ deals per week and you get an unlimited amount of custom search requests to guarantee the cheapest airfare.

Next, you’ll explore The Complete 2021 Travel Hacker Bundle. The information in this bundle will give you tips and strategies on how to travel the world on a tight budget while still enjoying every single second of it.

Lastly, you’ll get a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone. The Wall Street Journal says that “Rosetta Stone... may be the next best thing to living in a country.” and they’re not wrong!

With the Rosetta Stone subscription, you’ll be able to learn up to 24 languages (1 at a time) with award-winning interactive software and proprietary speech recognition technology that analyzes the words you say 100 times per second. You’ll also learn basic conversational skills like shopping, ordering, taking a taxi and other things that are helpful when you’re traveling out of the country.

If you’re ready to get back to traveling in a well-organized and prepared way, make sure to take advantage of this amazing bundle.

Right now you can get The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription for an additional 20% off when you use code TRAVEL20 at checkout.

