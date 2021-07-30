These wired headphones are guaranteed to never slip out of your ear

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re the type of person that needs to listen to your favorite music or podcast while you work out but you’re downright tired of always trying to push your earbuds back in place, there’s a solution for that.

The JBL Endurance RUN: Wired Sport In-Ear Headphones, now on sale for only $12.74, are guaranteed never to hurt or fall out. You read that correctly, these headphones will stay with you for every run, jump, and squat.

If you’re wondering how that’s possible, it’s all about the design with these wired headphones and the design will flip you out, literally.

The JBL Endurance RUN is made with a FlipHook design that adapts an in-ear or behind-the-ear fit for your wearing preference. In addition, a comfortable combination of FlexSoft ear tips and TwistLock technology means that these buds are guaranteed never to hurt or fall out.

It doesn’t stop there. These headphones are IPX5 rated, so if you really worked up a sweat at the gym or get caught in the rain, they aren’t going to slip out. There’s also an in-line microphone and remote so that you don’t have to stop what you’re doing and reach into your pocket to answer a call.

When you’re not using these wired headphones, magnetic buds will allow for easy cable management and you don’t have to worry about charging them. The JBL Endurance RUN: Wired Sport In-Ear Headphones have an impressive rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 5,300 customer reviews.

If you’re on the hunt for dependable headphones to accompany your workouts, these headphones are a great deal for a limited time. Get The JBL Endurance RUN: Wired Sport In-Ear Headphones for $12.74 (reg. $19) with code ANNUAL15, and maybe grab a pair for your favorite workout partner too!

Prices subject to change.