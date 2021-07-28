Sharpen your photo and video skills for less than $25 with this Adobe training bundle

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

There’s no denying the fact Adobe is the best of the best when it comes to creative software. From graphic-design work and video editing to web development and premium photography, there’s no other software that covers as much in each of these areas as Adobe.

However, learning the ins and out of this stellar software and everything that it can do for you is another story. It can be complicated for some people, especially when they dive right in for the first time. For those that struggle to master the Adobe suite of software, The 2021 Complete Learn Adobe Training Certification Bundle, now on sale for $23.98, is here to lend a helping hand.

Ad

This Adobe training bundle has 11 courses with 64 hours of impressive and useful content that will sharpen your photo, graphics, and video editing skills. Even better is that you know you’re being taught by the best because all the courses included in this bundle are led by top instructors like Phil Ebiner. Phil is a master at shooting and editing videos and his work can be seen on the big screen, TV, film festivals, and on YouTube.

Whether you’re new to Adobe or wanting to brush up on your skills, this bundle will have you covered with beginner and advanced courses throughout.

For beginners, you’ll discover valuable lessons that will teach you exactly how to create beautiful graphics, images, logos, and even popular effects in the Adobe Photoshop course. You’ll also discover 10 must-have skills to master Photoshop. Students will learn how to organize and edit photos in the 4.6/5 star-rated Adobe Lightroom Classic course.

Ad

Advanced learners will get to explore Adobe Premiere Pro. Here you’ll learn how to correct and grade the color of your video to give it a greater style and also how to add visual effects and edit green-screen footage.

If you’re ready to get a better understanding of the wide world of Adobe, get The 2021 Complete Learn Adobe Training Certification Bundle for $23.98 (reg. $2,200) with the code ANNUAL60.

Ad

Prices subject to change.